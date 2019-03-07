|
Marianna Mildred Wade (Babcock) Bushnell
Salem - Marianna Mildred Wade (Babcock) Bushnell of Salem lost her battle with C.H.F. and passed away January 27, 2019. She was born in Aberdeen, Washington on August 3, 1941 to Wilson and Mildred Wade. She was the eldest of four children. During her childhood they lived in Portland, Vancouver, Star and Melba Idaho; they eventually settled in Sequim, Washington. She graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1959. After graduation she and her first husband, Ted Babcock, moved to Salem and began raising their family, together had 4 children, they spent a lot of time at various race tracks around the Northwest to include Woodburn Drag Strip, they were active in the Yamhill County Jeep Club, Lords Car Club and Dune Buggy Club.
In her younger years she worked for an attorney's office in Salem; later took college classes and graduated from Chemeketa Community College and worked for Cry of Love and eventually went to work for Garten Services, where she retired in 2018 after 37 years of service. She married Ken Bushnell in 1977. She had a passion for Roller Skating and spent many hours at Salem's Skate Land and Skate Palace; she competed in figure skating all over the state. Marianna met her husband Ken at RollerTime in West Salem. She and Ken enjoyed their 41 years together traveling and visiting local and California Wineries. Their most recent favorite trip was an Alaskan Cruise and spending weeks in Seaside each year.
Marianna had a passion for music and had a beautiful voice; she was a member of her High School choir. In the early 1970's she sometimes joined a group who sang at a local bar, and more often than not, her children would hear her singing along to "good old Country" playing on the record player. She enjoyed traveling, attending Renaissance Faires, their yearly Seaside trips and spending time with family. Her greatest joy was watching and supporting her grandchildren's sporting events. She was their #1 fan.
She is survived by her husband Ken Bushnell; children Nancy Lang (Mike); Debbie Bryson (Jeff); Steve Babcock (Lori); Gina Audritsh (James); grandchildren Zach Johnson (Sarah); Andrew Bryson (Victoria); Krishelle Lucas (Diego); Kyle Bryson (Krissy); Samantha Babcock; Andrea Peterson (Andrew); Miranda Audritsh; Michael McCauley and Tyler McCauley; great grandchildren Garret Reinhart; Steven Lucas; Quinn Ray; Marley Ray and two new great grandsons due in May and June. Brothers Mike Wade (Diane); Lowell Wade (Bonnie) and Sister Carolyn Henry.
Her parents, Wilson and Mildred Wade; granddaughter Stefanie Reinhart, grandson Steven Babcock Jr; great granddaughter Ashlee Reinhart; mother-in-law Crystal Bushnell; father-in-law Johnny Bushnell and brother-in-law Dick Bushnell preceded her in death.
We love and miss you mom.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Salem, 395 Marion Street NE. A Reception to follow.
Charitable donations can be made to "Garten Rehabilitation Services".
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 7, 2019