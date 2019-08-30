|
|
On August 9, 2019, at noon on a Pacific Northwest high summer day and with her family at her bedside, cherished wife, matriarch, and native Oregonian, Marianne Bonesteele Riebel died of natural causes. We grieve her passing and celebrate her life and legacy.
SALEM AND THE WILLAMETTE VALLEY
Born on February 9, 1930, in Salem, Oregon, and possessed of the pioneer spirit of her ancestors, Marianne was truly a daughter of the Willamette Valley she so adored. She loved its trees, its hills, and all of the richness of a valley she considered magical. Her favorite season was fall. Every September (and sometimes even in August) she would declare, "Fall is in the air, summer is over. Soon the rains will set in." Marianne was born in the Willamette Valley in the middle of winter and went to high school at Salem High (at a time when Salem had only one high school, now North Salem High). She attended Oregon State University, was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at OSU and graduated in 1951. She was married in Salem and honeymooned on the Oregon Coast. She gave birth to each of her children in Salem, raised her children in Salem, worked in Salem, retired in Salem and died in Salem.
ANCESTORS AND PARENTS
Marianne's parents and brother also lived and died in Salem. Marianne's parents were Gertrude Golding Bonesteele (died 1996); Wallace Bonesteele Sr. (died 1961); her brother was Wallace Bonesteele Jr. (died 1995).
MARIANNE'S CAREER
After graduating from OSU in 1951, she married Alan Chester Riebel, who was from Grants Pass, Oregon, in October of the same year. Marianne started her married life working as a social worker in the Willamette Valley. After giving birth to her twin daughters Kathy and Molly in 1953, Marianne continued to work for two years before focusing all of her energies on helping her family. In 1985, after having devoted her professional life to her family, Marianne embarked on a successful career as a residential real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. Marianne would work for the next 20 plus years as a top-producing agent and land developer. In addition to her business pursuits, Marianne was a dedicated member of the community serving as the president of local chapter of the Red Cross and as the president of the (volunteer board) of Salem Parks and Recreation, among the many organizations for whom she volunteered.
PARTNERSHIP WITH ALAN
Marianne and Alan were married for nearly 68 years. Marianne considered her marriage and the parenting of her children as her biggest joys, most worthy challenges, and her most meaningful accomplishments.
Marianne and Alan were partners in all ways, including successfully developing property such as the old Garfield School in downtown Salem and a multi-home residential development in South Salem, referred to by some as "Riebelville." They designed and built their current home together in 1964. In addition to her real estate work, Marianne was instrumental in helping Alan build a flourishing insurance business and partnered with him to run successful campaigns for the office of State Representative in the late 1970's and early 1980's.
SURVIVING FAMILY
Marianne is survived by her husband, Alan and children, Molly Riebel Schuette of Bend and Molly's husband Jerry Schuette; Jeff Riebel of Piedmont, CA and Jeff's wife Jennifer Long; and Steven Riebel of Whidbey Island, WA. Marianne was predeceased by her beloved daughter Kathy Riebel Fender who died in 2017 (in Salem) and by her daughter Julie, who was born prematurely and passed away in Salem in 1958, two days after her birth. Marianne is survived by five (5) grandchildren, Patrick Riebel (age 25) of Boulder, CO; Tylar Riebel (age 20) of Whidbey Island, WA; Erika Schuette (age 17) of Bend, OR; Taj Riebel (age 15) and Micah Riebel (age 12) of Piedmont, CA.
Marianne will be remembered and celebrated in a service at the home she and Alan built together:
September 14, 2019
3 pm to 5 pm
3235 Sumac Drive
Salem, Oregon
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019