Marianne Harris
Hines - Marianne Harris, 77, passed away peacefully in her home in Hines, Oregon on September 18, 2019 with family by her side.
Marianne was preceded in death by: her husband, Bob Harris; father, Harold Nusbaum; mother, Beatrice Nusbaum; brother, Jack Nusbaum; and son, Greg Verbeck.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly Jo Lovelady and husband Robert "Curly" of Burns, Oregon, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend, Oregon.
Contributions in memory of Marianne Harris can be made to Faith Baptist Church of Burns, Oregon, Harney County Senior Center or Harney County Home Health and Hospice.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 1, 2019