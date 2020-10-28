Marie Frances Brassfield



Salem - Marie was born January 15, 1922, and went to heaven on October 26, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was the oldest daughter of Frank and Mary Simon of Salem, OR. She had a younger sister, Maxine.



Marie's home was in Salem her entire life. She attended the only high school in Salem at the time, and was proud to have been in the same graduating class as Mark Hatfield, Oregon's future governor.



When Marie was 21 years old, she was introduced to Eugene "Gene" P. Brassfield by some mutual relatives. They met at the Devil's Punchbowl State Park on the Oregon Coast. Gene and Marie were married on October 28, 1943, Sacramento, CA, where Gene was serving in the Air Force. They were happily married for 61 years.



Marie and Gene have two children, Douglas Brassfield and Debbie Doran; four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, at last count.



They attended Salem First Church of the Nazarene for many years and were involved in lots of activities. They loved traveling, especially to Hawaii and spending time on the Oregon Coast. Marie was an excellent seamstress, loved attending the women's Bible Study, shopping, swimming and water aerobics, extra hot coffee, and watching favorite TV shows.



Marie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene; and sister Maxine Bond. The last nine years of her life, she had significant memory loss, and her family would like to thank the kind staff at Brookstone Alzheimer's Special Care Center for the care they gave Marie.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope Pregnancy Clinic, Salem or Union Gospel Mission, Salem.









