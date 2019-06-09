Marietta Hayden Muntz



Vancouver - May 20, 1925 - June 4, 2019



Marietta was born May 20, 1925 in Zanesville, Ohio, to the Rev. and Mrs. William E. Hayden. As daughter of a Baptist minister, she lived in several places in Ohio, including Columbus, where she began school; New Lexington, where she committed her life to Jesus Christ; Haskins where she graduated from Haskins High School; and Defiance, where she attended Defiance College for two years.



After attending Defiance College, Marietta began her teaching career in New London and Defiance, while continuing her education at Rio Grande College during the summers. In 1949-50 she was able to achieve her dream of going to a Christian college and she graduated from Taylor University in Indiana.



In the summer of 1949 she worked at the Winona Lake Bible Conference in Indiana where she met her future husband, Richard Muntz of Buffalo, New York. They were married June 1951 in Conneaut, Ohio. The next two years were spent at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake and Western Conservative Baptist Seminary in Portland, Oregon, where Marietta completed residency requirements for a Master of Religious Education degree.



Returning to the Midwest, Marietta taught school in Wheaton and Steward, Illinois, while Richard held his first pastorate in Rochelle. In 1957, they moved to the pastorate of West Bloomfield Baptist Church in Orchard Lake, Michigan, where Marietta adopted the role of pastor's wife and gave birth to their two children.



In 1964, she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and later Denver, where Richard was professor and librarian at two seminaries. Once both children were in school, Marietta returned to teaching. In 1975, Richard accepted the head librarian position at what is now Corban University in Salem, Oregon. Marietta went on to teach second grade for fourteen years at Four Corners Elementary School. She retired in 1992 after teaching a total of 29 years.



The center of her life in Salem was her membership at Bethany Baptist Church. For many years, Marietta taught children's Sunday School and she later served with the Ladies' Bible Study and the Missions Committee. In retirement, she and Richard traveled far and wide, especially enjoying cruises, and played yearlong, cutthroat "tournaments" against each other in UpWords.



In 2015, shortly after her 90th birthday, Marietta moved to Vancouver, Washington, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Over the last two years, she has lived at DaySpring Adult Care Home where she has been well-cared for by a thoughtful staff in a loving environment.



Marietta died on June 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, the Rev. J. Richard Muntz. She is survived by daughter Laura Marie De Soer and husband Jamey, of Woodinville, Washington; by son Palmer Hayden Muntz and wife Jeannette, of Vancouver, Washington; and five grandchildren: Jordan, Sophie, Jameson, MelodyJoy and Jillian Muntz. She leaves the blessed memory of a faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother, excellent teacher, and one who had an unwavering assurance of her salvation through Jesus Christ. Her life verses were Proverbs 3:5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths."



A graveside service for family and friends will be held Monday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m. at City View Cemetery in Salem. Pastor Tim Baker, from Bethany Baptist Church will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (abwe.org). Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.