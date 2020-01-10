|
Marietta Joan Schroeder
October 19, 1925 -
December 26, 2019
St. Paul - Marietta Joan Schroeder passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. She was born in Palco, Kansas on October 19, 1925 to Eugene and Helen Truesdell. During the Depression, the family moved to the St. Paul, OR area where they settled on a small farm. Marietta graduated from Hubbard High School in 1944 and then married Max Schroeder in Riverside; CA. on March 7, 1945. Max was in the Navy and stationed at 29 Palms, CA. prior to being shipped out to Saipan. After the war, they returned to St. Paul where they lived the rest of their married life until Max's death in Jan. 2011. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together.
Marietta raised a daughter and a son; and was active in running the farm helping with the sheep and berries. She loved the outdoors, flowers, and growing the most beautiful peonies and roses. She also had a big heart for abandoned animals, rescuing, nurturing and providing them with a home during her lifetime. Marietta was involved for many years in Eastern Star, Venus Chapter and was awarded the title of Worthy Matron. She had many hobbies and talents including sewing, and especially quilting, making many beautiful quilts which are now enjoyed by her children and Grandchildren.
Marietta is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jim) Thompson and son Jerry (Jane) Schroeder; 5 Granddaughters, Nancy (Joel) Bowker, Rebecca (Will) Dietz, Julie (Chris) McLaughlin, Sarah (Matt) Conde, Amy (Tom) Schlundt, and 9 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her; husband Max, and brother, Ken. At her request, no services will be held. She will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery with her husband.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020