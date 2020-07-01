Marilee Mack
Independence - Marilee W. Mack, the lady with the classic smile, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 64. She was always dressed to the nines and filled many tummies of those who graced her table at holiday times. Marilee is survived by her son Ed and brother Steve and sister Marcy.
Marilee was born July 4, 1955 to Edward and Phyllis Wilson in Portland, Oregon and lived her childhood years in the Salem area. Later the family moved to Sublimity on a small farm. She attended McNary High School and graduated from Regis High School in Stayton.
Marilee was highly regarded in the insurance industry. She held positions as an agent and commercial underwriter and teacher. She was a keynote speaker for many insurance conventions throughout the nation. She was once offered the position as the "Independent Insurance Agents National Education Director". Marilee later turned the position down because it would have meant she would have to move to Washington DC. With two young boys at the time, the fear of the unknown was too much.
Marilee retired approximately seven years ago and spent much of her time enjoying visiting with friends and extended family. She loved being at Detroit Lake on her boat. Her favorite place was the Oregon Coast, rain or shine, watching the happenings on the beach. Marilee will be missed immensely.
In honor of Marilee, there will be a funeral mass is planned for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Independence. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date, likely in September. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
of Oregon in the name of Marilee Mack. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family; FarnstromMortuary.com
.