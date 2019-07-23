|
|
Marilyn "Dot" Cogswell
Dallas - Marilyn "Dot" Cogswell, 86 went to her forever home on July 12, 2019 at Lancaster Village Assisted Living, Salem, Oregon. Dot was born on January 18, 1933 in Milton Freewater, Oregon to Fred and Betty Cook. She graduated from Willamina High School. Dot married Ernie October 30, 1954 and together they had five children. They lived in Coos Bay and settled in Dallas, Oregon in the late 60's. Dot was first and foremost a housewife; being a logger's wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma was her highest calling. She worked for local canneries and as a seamstress.
Dot's faith was important and apparent. She was a long-time member of the Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church and then while living in Salem attended People's Church for worship and bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie and daughter Collette and is survived by Becky (Norm) Parks, Doug (Bobbie) Cogswell, Susan (Warren) Lamb, Sunetta (Mark) Forsberg and 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Her laughter was contagious and if you were blessed to know her you shared moments of laughter with her.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas at 2:00 p.m. Those who wish may contribute to James 2 Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1257, Dallas, Oregon 97338. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 23, 2019