Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church
775 E. Ellendale Ave
Dallas, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Cogswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn "Dot" Cogswell


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn "Dot" Cogswell Obituary
Marilyn "Dot" Cogswell

Dallas - Marilyn "Dot" Cogswell, 86 went to her forever home on July 12, 2019 at Lancaster Village Assisted Living, Salem, Oregon. Dot was born on January 18, 1933 in Milton Freewater, Oregon to Fred and Betty Cook. She graduated from Willamina High School. Dot married Ernie October 30, 1954 and together they had five children. They lived in Coos Bay and settled in Dallas, Oregon in the late 60's. Dot was first and foremost a housewife; being a logger's wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma was her highest calling. She worked for local canneries and as a seamstress.

Dot's faith was important and apparent. She was a long-time member of the Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church and then while living in Salem attended People's Church for worship and bible studies.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie and daughter Collette and is survived by Becky (Norm) Parks, Doug (Bobbie) Cogswell, Susan (Warren) Lamb, Sunetta (Mark) Forsberg and 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Her laughter was contagious and if you were blessed to know her you shared moments of laughter with her.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas at 2:00 p.m. Those who wish may contribute to James 2 Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1257, Dallas, Oregon 97338. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now