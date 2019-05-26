Marilyn Esther Sohn



Salem - Marilyn was born in Salem, OR to Delmar and Esther Aleshire. Marilyn spent her entire childhood in Salem, graduating from South Salem High School in 1962. She attended Oregon College of Education (now WOU), getting her bachelor's in education degree. While in college she met her future husband-to-be, Doug Sohn. Doug joined the Air Force after his freshman year, and they continued to exchange letters. After Marilyn graduated, they got married in 1966 and eventually settled in Monmouth where they lived for 45 years, raising a son and daughter. More recently they moved to Salem to be closer to their daughter and her family.



Marilyn taught school for over 30 years, with a majority of that as a second-grade teacher at Independence Elementary School. When not working, Marilyn loved cruising the world, reading books, donating time at the local food bank and spending time with family.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Doug. She is survived by her son Alan (Jenny), daughter Cindy (Dean), her brother Skip (Marika), sister Maydel (George), 5 grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life for Marilyn Sohn will be held later at the Dallas Alliance Church. Updates will be added to the Virgil T. Golden website once a date and time have been determined. Donations in her memory may be made to the Shiners Hospital of Portland.