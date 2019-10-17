Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Family Life Church
1675 Wallace Rd NW
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Blondin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Geyer Blondin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Geyer Blondin Obituary
Marilyn J. Geyer Blondin

Salem - Marilyn Joy Geyer Blondin, 81, went to be with her Lord in the early hours of Sunday, October 6, 2019. Marilyn was born in San Gabriel, CA to Mervin and Elizabeth (Maxine Masters) McDermott. She attended Biola Bible College where she met and married William (Bill) Geyer in 1955. In the ensuing years, they had 7 children. She held a number of part-time jobs to help support the seemingly ever-growing family. After Bill's passing in 1991, Marilyn went to Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, TX where she met and married Victor (Jon), Blondin.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her daughter Linda Ontjez, parents, brother Mervin McDermott, and sister Marlene Adams.

She is survived by her husband Jon; children: Rebecca Hunt, Wendy Saint, Donald (Cindy) Geyer, Ruth (Marc) Cox, Kathleen (Arnie) Gogan, and Miriam (James) Geyer; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister Marla Winningham.

A memorial service will be held at Family Life Church, 1675 Wallace Rd NW in Salem on October 26th at 11 am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now