Marilyn J. Geyer Blondin
Salem - Marilyn Joy Geyer Blondin, 81, went to be with her Lord in the early hours of Sunday, October 6, 2019. Marilyn was born in San Gabriel, CA to Mervin and Elizabeth (Maxine Masters) McDermott. She attended Biola Bible College where she met and married William (Bill) Geyer in 1955. In the ensuing years, they had 7 children. She held a number of part-time jobs to help support the seemingly ever-growing family. After Bill's passing in 1991, Marilyn went to Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, TX where she met and married Victor (Jon), Blondin.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her daughter Linda Ontjez, parents, brother Mervin McDermott, and sister Marlene Adams.
She is survived by her husband Jon; children: Rebecca Hunt, Wendy Saint, Donald (Cindy) Geyer, Ruth (Marc) Cox, Kathleen (Arnie) Gogan, and Miriam (James) Geyer; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister Marla Winningham.
A memorial service will be held at Family Life Church, 1675 Wallace Rd NW in Salem on October 26th at 11 am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019