Marilyn "Kay" (Jones) Smith
Salem - Nov.19,1939-Jan.17, 2020
Marilyn Kay (Jones) Smith was born in Monterey CA. Passed from this life on Jan.17,2020.
Carmel California was Kay's home until she moved to Salem Oregon in the Fall of 1957.
Kay raised her family in the valley and moved to Phoenix AZ in 1987. While in AZ she was the party and event planner for the community in which they lived. After the death of her husband Bud, Kay moved back to the valley to be close to her family.
Kay was in retail most of her life and had amazing fashion sense.
A western gal at heart, she loved Arabian horses. She was the ribbon girl at many horse shows.
Kay enjoyed Tiger Woods, golf and watching her 49's. Grandma's team is going to the Super Bowl!
Christmas was her favorite time of year! Her home was like going to the North Pole. Every room was decorated right down to the toilet paper!
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Jones and Vern Sanders Jones Holt. Husband, Bud Smith and one grandson.
She is survived by daughters, Wendy (Glenn) Ezard, Tammy (Kim) Reeg, Tanya Little, Sandy (Russ) Bailey, and Susan Jorgenson-Hartsell. Son, Randy Jorgenson. Step-daughters Janell Murray and Sheri Stuart. 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Brother Butch Jones and Sister Sharon Bauer along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held on Saturday Jan.25th.
Flowers made Kay sneeze. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Canyonview Camp, 13000 Finlay Rd NE, Silverton Oregon 97381 Attn: Equestrian Scholarships. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020