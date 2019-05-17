Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Marion Livingston
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Salem, OR
Marion Alice Livingston


Marion Alice Livingston Obituary
Marion Alice Livingston

Salem - Marion Alice Livingston was born to Harry & Marjorie Wright in Seattle on February 2, 1921. She passed away at the age of 98 on May 10, 2019.

Marion graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle in 1939. She married Oliver Livingston on May 7, 1942; they shared 58 wonderful years together. They lived in Bremerton, WA, Ephrata, WA, Antioch, CA, Longview, WA, and Seattle, WA, before settling in Salem, OR in 1980.

Over the years, Marion enjoyed several secretarial and retail positions. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Salem.

Marion is survived by two daughters: Marjorie Kalal of Longview, WA, and Julie (Clark) Williams of Salem, OR. She has 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Betty; her brother-in-law, Roy; her infant brother, Donald; and her son-in-law, Fred Kalal.

Marion loved to garden, was an avid reader, and a compassionate friend to everyone she met. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Salem at 1:00pm on Monday, May 20. Memorial contributions can be made to Union Gospel Mission of Salem (345 Commercial St. NE, Salem, OR 97301).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Livingston family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 17, 2019
