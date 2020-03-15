|
Marion Elizabeth Stenerodden
Lincoln City - Marion Elizabeth Stenerodden passed away peacefully in Lincoln City, at the age of 102.
She was born, raised and schooled mostly in Minnesota. Born to Clifford and Gertrude Schutt
In Duluth, Mn. She graduated from the University of North Dakota where She met Sidney Stenerodden.
Following graduation, she taught school in Mn. before serving for the Red Cross staff (Assigned to Ft Riley, Ka during WW II.
In 1945 she married Sidney upon his return from the war. They celebrated 46 years of marriage before he passed away in 1990. After the war, her husband completed his training in Ophthalmology and they moved to Salem, Or.
They retired to Lincoln City, where they resided for many years. Their retirement years were spent in Lincoln City. Marion had enjoyed volunteering at the local hospital, something she did faithfully for many years. She loved to paint in watercolors and acrylics. Marion was President of the Marion-Polk County Medical Society and was a former member of the Lincoln City Art Association. She had a zest for life, enjoying her family and friends.
She is survived by her son John, (Jana), daughter Suzanne, son Douglas, granddaughter Rachelle, grandson Jason, Great-grandson Tobias, nieces and nephews, and sister Harriet, and brothers Clifford Jr. and Irving.
Remembrances may be sent to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lincoln City, Or. Or the . A Private Internment will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave S, Salem, Or. On March 20th at 11:00 AM.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020