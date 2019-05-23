|
Marion J. Frichtl
Salem - Marion, 88, died Tuesday, May 21 in Salem. She was born in Albany and grew up in Jordan, moving to Lyons in 1961, and for health reasons living in Salem the last few years. Marion graduated from Stayton High School. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Salem, St. Patrick's Altar Society and the Catholic Lady Foresters. Marion married Florent U. Frichtl on April 14, 1951 in Jordan, he preceded her in death on May 15, 2009. She enjoyed doing crafts out of greens, like Christmas wreaths, swags and centerpieces. What Marion enjoyed most was being a mother and her five children kept her busy. She is survived by children: Anne (Al) Hilgers, Carol (Gene) Ditter, Susan (Dennis) Minten, Mary (Randy) Johnson and Steven (Michelle) Frichtl; brothers: Jerry Silbernagel and Ted Silbernagel; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Besides her husband preceding in death, Marion was preceded in death by brother, Eldon Silbernagel and grandson, Scott Minten. Viewing will be Thursday, May 23 from 5-7 pm at North Santiam Funeral Service with Recitation of Rosary at 7:30 pm at Immaculate Conception in Stayton. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Jordan. Reception will follow in the church hall and a graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at St. Mary Cemetery in Stayton. Contributions may be made to the . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 23, 2019