|
|
MarionLea Eudawn Jennings
Salem - MarionLea Jennings of Salem died on January 14, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on February 27, 1933 in Leesville, Louisiana to Natale and Eudawn (Shank) Giancola.
She is survived by her son Robert Baldwin (Vikie) of Salem, daughter; Dena Jennings (partner, Eugene) of Salem, sister; Sharon Pike, grandchildren; Ronald Jennings, Leslie Wolf, and Jay Jennings, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Jennings and 2 sons; Allen and Edward Baldwin.
Urn placement will be at Belcrest Memorial Park under the care of Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors. Fond expressions and memories may be shared at HED-fh.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020