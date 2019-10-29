|
|
Marjorie Stevens Cooper Lee
What a life Marjorie lived! She blessed, inspired, challenged, forgave, accepted, educated and totally loved each person she met. Marjorie Lee was one of a kind. And everyone who knew her loved her.
Growing up in North Dakota she reflected the values of hard work, helping your neighbor, authenticity, faith and participation in community. She earned her degree at the University of Minnesota in Physical Education, married her high school sweetheart in California during WW II, and began her life as a mother to four little "Lee Girls." Living first in Larimore, ND, in 1955 they purchased a creamery of their own and moved to Cooperstown, North Dakota, where their family-owned business and family of six flourished.
In 1965, the Lee family began a new adventure by moving to Salem, Oregon. Marjorie began teaching elementary school in addition to her activities as a mother, member of PEO and St. Mark Lutheran Church. She and ElRoy enjoyed a cabin on the Santiam River at Gates, where they entertained family and friends countless times, making meaningful memories for all. After retirement, she enjoyed quilting with friends, daily walks, keeping a journal, and family get-togethers of all kinds. She actively looked for opportunities to care for people around her.
After 68 years of marriage, in 2011, her beloved husband, ElRoy, passed away. Marjorie is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Ed) Merzenich; Wendy (Greg) Retzlaff; Laury(Gary) Thorson; and Cathy (John) Hart, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We wish to thank Brenda Hux and the entire staff of The Shepherd's Home for their tender, kind, loving and complete care of Marjorie these past 2 1/2 years and Willamette Valley Hospice during this past year.
The Celebration of Marjorie's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 1:00 pm at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1770 Baxter Rd. S., Salem.
In lieu of flowers, Marjorie would appreciate donations to the PEO Scholarship Fund which provides education for young women. Checks can be made out to PEO Chapter EC in care of Nancy Merzenich at OSLC 1770 Baxter Rd. S., Salem, OR. 97306.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019