Mark Dana Atkinson
Salem - Mark Dana Atkinson, son of the late James Narvell and Charlotte Laverne (Holling) Atkinson, was born March 12, 1958 in Hamilton, Montana. He passed away in his Salem, OR home on March 11, 2020. He was a lover of cars, beautiful country-side, and rock'n'roll music. After getting his real estate license in 1999, he started his own firm, Mark Atkinson Real Estate Inc. in 2009, with his daughter Jennifer Atkinson. By 2013 he was able to retire and follow his heart across the world to live a life most only hope to, golfing, scuba diving, snorkeling and eating the finest foods. Mark was a proud and generous man with 26 years of sobriety who died too fast for us to comprehend. We will miss you and your clever turns of a phrase and unfiltered quips.
Mark is survived by Brothers Michael and James Atkinson, Sisters Susan Gleich and Christina Torrey, Daughters Jennifer Atkinson and Christine VanOrder, Grandchildren Jazzy, Chee-Chee, and Betino, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday March 29th between 2pm & 6pm at Westside Station. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 15, 2020