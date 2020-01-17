|
Mark Douglas Phillips
Oregon City - Mark Douglas Phillips, 66, entered into eternal rest January 12, 2020 in Oregon City.
Born January 22, 1953 in Coos Bay, Oregon, Mark was the son of Jerry Phillips and the late LaRose Phillips.
Mark attended Milner Crest Elementary and Marshfield High Schools, before furthering his education at Southern Oregon State College, where he obtained a degree in criminology. He settled in the Salem area and made his life's work in the mental health profession for the State of Oregon.
He found pleasure in the outdoors and greatly enjoyed his time spent hiking and camping, finding favorite places in Mt Rainier and the Olympics. He had a passion for music and loved to share this interest with others. Mark had a competitive spirit and playing basketball for Marshfield brought him great joy in his early years and evolved into a life-long love of sports, especially cheering for the Blazers.
He is survived by brothers Lee Phillips, Bart Phillips, and Kirk Phillips, sister Sally and father Jerry. He was a beloved uncle to nephews Bryan Baird, Matthew Phillips, JD Phillips, Nick Phillips, Jerry Kirk Phillips and nieces Shasta Hernandez, Sierra Baird, Hannah Jenkins, Minnie Evans and Elsie Phillips.
Mark has been reunited with his mom, LaRose Phillips and treasured nephew JD Phillips, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
Special appreciation for tender care from Mina and Olivia at Trinity Blessed Homecare, that added warmth and light to Mark's final chapter.
Celebration of his life will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church in Coos Bay, OR on Saturday, January 25 at 2 p.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020