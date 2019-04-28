Mark Timothy Springer



Salem - Mark T Springer age 70 passed away April 18 2019 in Salem OR following a short hospitalization at Salem Hospital. Mark was born in Canton, Ohio on February 8, 1949 to William and Edna Springer. The family ( sister Faith, brother Linton ) moved to Salem in 1958. Mark attended Salem Academy, South High School and Oregon College of Education (now Western University) where he earned a Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology and specialized in communication and swallowing disorders. He also studied at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.



In his younger years Mark performed with the Salem Singers and recorded a few albums (gospel music) Mark always enjoyed music and would sing or hum along to any song on the radio over the groans of family trying to listen to the songs being played (Elvis was a favorite). Another favorite was watching Godfather marathons and Jeopardy every evening.



As a Speech Pathologist Mark worked for over 40 years in the Salem area in many locations - home health, nursing homes, Salem Keizer School District ( at several schools ) and PT Northwest. He touched and improved the lives of countless people and cared about each and every one of his patients. Mark will be remembered for his positive attitude, big smile, loyalty and dedication to family and profession. He will be greatly missed by wife Val, son Scott, step children Adriel and Roxanne Weiner, sister Faith (Jim) Miller and nieces and nephews.



The family thanks Salem Hospital's physicians and nurses in the neurosurgery, cardiology, ICU and CVCU departments as well as all of the other staff in numerous other departments that assisted in Mark's care. Their expertise and compassion will always be remembered.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Springer residence at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Oregon Speech-Language Hearing Association (please contact [email protected]) to make a donation in Mark's memory or to any charitable organization of your choice.



On line condolences can be shared at www.cityviewfh.com Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary