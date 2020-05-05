|
|
Mark W. Hendricks
Stayton - Our beloved Father, Husband, and Friend Mark Hendricks, age 60, passed away at home on May 2nd surrounded with love by his family after losing a 4-year battle with cancer. Mark was a fighter, who lived and loved fiercely. His perseverance allowed him to live 3 years past his expectation, as he fought with peace, love, and grace. Mark was born in Stayton on March 27th 1960, to Bill Hendricks and Marge (Hendricks) Schmidt and grew up in Sublimity with his two brothers and sister. Mark went on to marry the love of his life, Kathy Lucas on October 14th 1989 where they raised a family of their own, with 4 children Nikki, Dustin, Tara, and Stephanie. Mark graduated from Stayton High School in 1978 and went on to pursue his dream to become a Diesel Mechanic. Following in his fathers' footsteps, he started his own business in 1982 in Stayton - Hendricks Truck and Diesel Repair. As his business grew, so did his need for a bigger space to support the greater community, and he moved to his new shop in December 1998. Mark retired in April 2015, but his legacy lives on in the strong business that still supports his community to this day. Mark had an unbelievable drive, and was truly one of the strongest people those who knew him had ever met. Mark left on an impression on everyone around him, living to the fullest and believing that life was meant to make memories, work hard, and above all have fun. To say he loved to fish is an understatement. It was where he felt at peace, and loved to share that experience with everyone around him. From the Ocean to the rivers, him and his wife spent every moment they could catching fish, crabbing, and sharing the experience with their friends, kids, and teaching their grandkids. Marks hobbies expanded beyond the boat, and he also enjoyed the freedom of riding Four Wheelers and Harleys, side by side with his wife and family. It's because of him the family continues to enjoy these things today and brings everyone together, believing that the family that plays together, stays together. Retirement suited him well as he was able to pursue these passions, but being active and giving back was something he always did. When he was younger he loved spending time with his family at Detroit Lake, hunting with friends, or snowmobiling in the backcountry. Even in his personal life, his legacy lives on in the community, as Mark also helped clear the ground and founded the Sublimity Harvest Festival. In 2016 he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for the 46 years of commitment he had dedicated. Mark is survived by his wife, Kathy and children Nikki, Dustin, Tara, Jared and Stephanie Winters. As well as grandchildren Allison, Lacy, Maya, and Aspen. His siblings Karen and (Ralph) Perlich, Jeff, Craig and (Michelle) Hendricks. His parents Marge and (Art) Schmidt. Step Mom Eldora Hendricks. Mark joins his Father Bill Hendricks, in heaven. We wish safety and health to all, so in light of current circumstances a service will be held at a later date. We'd like to thank Oregon Oncology and Willamette Hospice for the continued support. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or Sublimity Harvest Festival. Assisting family is North Santiam Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 5 to May 6, 2020