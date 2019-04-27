|
|
Marks Thomas Sherman
Dallas - Mark went home to be with the lord April 2, he passed peacefully at home in his loving wifes care. Mark was born September 12th in Burlingame, CA to Thomas Alec Glenn and Evelyn Faye (Coe) Sherman. Mark had quite a sense of humor and a deep passion for music. He loved his golf went every chance he could. He enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing and hosting big barbecues with family and friends. Family was very important to him he enjoyed their yearly trips to the beach. He was an exceptional, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to all. Mark is survived by beloved wife Carie Gardner Sherman, sister Coanne, son Rian, daughter Holly, granddaughter Olivia. Also 3 stepsons, 3 step grandsons, 1 step granddaughter. Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 p.m., May 4, 2019 at Salt Creek Baptist Church 15075 Salt Creek Rd., Dallas, OR 97338. 503-623-2976
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 27, 2019