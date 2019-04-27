Services
Salt Creek Baptist Church
15075 Salt Creek Rd
Dallas, OR 97338
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salt Creek Baptist Church
15075 Salt Creek Rd.
Dallas, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marks Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marks Thomas Sherman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marks Thomas Sherman Obituary
Marks Thomas Sherman

Dallas - Mark went home to be with the lord April 2, he passed peacefully at home in his loving wifes care. Mark was born September 12th in Burlingame, CA to Thomas Alec Glenn and Evelyn Faye (Coe) Sherman. Mark had quite a sense of humor and a deep passion for music. He loved his golf went every chance he could. He enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing and hosting big barbecues with family and friends. Family was very important to him he enjoyed their yearly trips to the beach. He was an exceptional, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to all. Mark is survived by beloved wife Carie Gardner Sherman, sister Coanne, son Rian, daughter Holly, granddaughter Olivia. Also 3 stepsons, 3 step grandsons, 1 step granddaughter. Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 p.m., May 4, 2019 at Salt Creek Baptist Church 15075 Salt Creek Rd., Dallas, OR 97338. 503-623-2976
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.