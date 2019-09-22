|
|
Marlene DeWitt Kraus
March 18, 1931 - September 13, 2019
Marlene had a name card above her desk at home that read, "Marlene: Tower of Strength." Anyone who knew Marlene well would agree that she was indeed a tower of strength.
Marlene was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 18, 1931. Her parents, Joe and Mabel DeWitt, had been unable to have children and were in the process of adopting Marlene when they discovered that Mabel was pregnant after all! Marlene became the 'middle sister' between Donna, who was adopted five years earlier, and Joanne, who was eight months younger. Marlene's early years were spent in Oklahoma during the Depression. In 1938, like many dust-bowl families, Joe and Mabel headed West in hopes of finding better times. They landed in Salem, where Marlene attended Grant Elementary School, Parrish Junior High, and Salem High School—Class of 1949 and very active in many clubs and activities.
Marlene went to college at Oregon State University and joined the Chi Omega sorority. At OSU she met Ron Kraus, a rugged farm boy from Silverton. They were married in 1952 and Marlene dropped out of college to work while Ron finished his studies. After Ron's graduation, Marlene's father brought him into the real estate business. The couple was blessed with two sons: Dan in 1956, and Tom in 1961.
Marlene and Ron joined Illahe Hills Country Club and were very involved in the Salem social scene. Marlene enjoyed playing golf and tennis at Illahe and participating in bridge-club events. The family also enjoyed vacationing at Neskowin as part of a larger group of Salem friends that spent summers there. Marlene became active with the Salem Hospital Auxiliary, serving as President, and the Salem Assistance League.
In 1969 Marlene's father passed away, and she and Ron separated. During this time of trial, Marlene met Marge Lottis, who introduced her to Jesus. Although she had always attended church and Sunday School programs, this was the first time that Marlene really understood her faith and her commitment to the Lord. This would become the foundation for her life going forward and define her path to the day of her passing. With this new strength, Marlene continued her journey raising her sons. She went to work at Val-Weld and at the State Legislature in the Senate Republican Office. This led to a position with the Oregon Department of Tourism, a tenure of service that gave her great joy.
When Tom started high school in 1976, Marlene began to get involved with Salem Young Life. Sharing her life and the gospel with young people would be her way of giving back to a community that had given so much to her. Through her friendships, Marlene was able to enjoy traveling to Europe and to the Holy Lands. She vacationed at Black Butte Ranch—ice-skating on the frozen ponds!—and trips to Maui - boogie boarding in the surf! Although a Beaver, she was converted to the 'dark side' and became a big fan of the Oregon Ducks football team. She enjoyed attending games in Eugene with her friends and talking Ducks football with anyone who would listen.
While her sons moved away from Salem, Marlene remained firmly entrenched in her community. Surrounded by her dear friends and with their support, she continued to enjoy her life and ministry in Salem. She enjoyed traveling to Colorado to visit her grandchildren, and more recently was able to welcome her granddaughter Jessica to Salem when she attended Willamette University.
In August of this year Marlene moved into Capital Manor. Here, she was finding new enjoyment and reconnecting with so many friends and couples. Even though her time here was short, it was rich with blessings and joy. Marlene will be missed by legions, but we know she is with her Lord and the many friends and family who have gone before. Her life here will be marked with the memory of a strong woman, who with the support of her Lord and her many friends, lived a full life of faith and joy in a community that she loved so much.
Marlene was interred alongside her parents in Belcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial gifts be made to Salem Young Life and/or Salem Leadership Foundation (SLF). Arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019