|
|
Marlene L. Rea
Aumsville - Marlene (Foltz) Rea was born on September 2, 1935 in Mt. Angel, and passed away March 19, 2019 at the age of 83. She attended St. Boniface School in Sublimity. She married the love of her life, Dick Rea on June 6, 1953. They were married for 63 years when Dick passed away on June 12, 2016. Marlene was a stay at home mom with their 4 children, Sherry Sopko (Seaside), Bob Rea (Aumsville), Kathy Rea (Keizer) and Jeff Rea (Sheridan). She taught her children how to work hard, starting on the farm that her brother owned and later on the farm that Dick and Marlene purchased. Marlene was known as the life of the party with all her practical jokes and crazy lines. She was also known for her big heart. She loved spending time with her family around the campfire at the home place. Before she passed, she was able to spend time with many friends and family. She always wanted to have her last days at home and Willamette Valley Hospice made that possible. They gently guided the family through this hard time. Marlene leaves behind her 4 children, son-in-law Joe Sopko, daughter-in-law Julie Rea, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, sisters Jeannette Ross and Judy Fritz of Salem and her beloved dog Haru, who was at her side until the end. A celebration of life will be at the Rea home in Aumsville on June 8, 2019. Contributions may be made to the Willamette Valley Hospice - 1015 3rd St. NW, Salem, OR 97304 or the Willamette Humane Society (where mom and dad found Haru) - 4246 Turner Rd SE, Salem OR 97317. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 26, 2019