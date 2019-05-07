|
Marshia P. Gregson-Bontrager
Salem, OR. - Marshia P Gregson-Bontrager of Tacoma 4/13/35 - 4/23/19 lost her battle with cancer and went home to the Lord 10 days after her 84th birthday. Born in Topeka, Indiana to Vernon & Hellon Fisher (deceased), she also lived in Priest River, ID & Salem, OR. In 1960, she married Bud Gregson Sr. (deceased), moved to Tacoma, WA & had 4 children: Son, Buddy, Longview, WA; Son, Cordell (Sonia), L. A., CA; daughter Kathy Hogue, Salem & son Terry (Stephanie), Tacoma. She attended and later was the bookkeeper at Trinity Lutheran, Parkland, WA for years! After 35 years together, Bud passed & she moved back to Salem to care for her mother. In 2001 she married Richard Bontrager of Salem, OR (deceased). For the last 18 mo. she loved her life at King's Manor in Tacoma, where she loved going to church, playing Rummykub, Skipbo and Bingo and playing games on her kindles. She loved her family, the Seahawks & Mariners, word games, peanut butter cookies and rainbow sherbert. Her kindness & quick wit will be missed. She is survived by siblings: Larry (Marge) Fisher of Mtn Hm, ID; Elaine Tabler of Marrietta, OK and Linda Fisher of Salem, OR. 5 Grand children & several nephews.
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to King's Manor; 8609 Portland Ave; Tacoma, WA 98445. Arrangements by Edwards Memorial. There will be a celebration of her life at Christ the King Lutheran, 1710 85th St E, Tacoma, WA 98445 on Monday, May 13th at 3pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 7, 2019