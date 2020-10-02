Martha Cripe
Keizer - Martha (Marty) Conlin Cripe was born November 22, 1952, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was the third of five children born to Martin Conlin and Barbara Lavenik Conlin. Marty passed away on September 29, 2020 after a fierce battle with metastasized melanoma. She was a true warrior. Marty attended her first eight years of school at Sacred Heart Academy in Klamath Falls. The family moved to Salem before she started high school. Most of her high school years were at McNary High School. While in Salem, Marty met and eventually married Bob Cripe, the love of her life for over 50 years. They made Keizer their home, started their family, and were blessed with a son and a daughter. Marty was a stay at home mom while the kids were young. There were always exciting things for the kids to do because she loved projects. Her imagination inspired many things. (Mostly baking and outdoor).Marty retired from Willamette University, where she made many special friends. Marty had many passions, and family was always first. She was blessed with three grandchildren, who she loved to the moon and back. She made special time with each one, and always was there to listen, spoil, and cheer them on in their many activities. Bob and Marty loved to travel after they retired. The traveling was usually shared with their very special friends, Jody and Don Johnson. They camped, traveled to Europe, Ireland, Hawaii, and California. She always had a passion for travel. Marty loved gardening, and her yard was her special place; she was an avid reader, a spirited golfer, and the master of so many board and dice games. (Yes, she was competitive) Marty was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Bob Cripe, son Chad Cripe (Tasha), and daughter Jamie Cripe Young (Travis). She leaves three grandchildren. Cooper Cripe, Olivia Young, and Hudson Young. Marty's siblings are David Conlin, Laurie Conlin (Sally), Jan Conlin Linnertz (Joe), and Jim Conlin (Stacey), Sister-in-Law Carol Woodcock (Clyde) and many other family members who loved her dearly. The family wishes to acknowledge the incredible care and loving kindness of Marty's cousin Kristi Skoog, who she considered another sister. There will be a private interment at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the charity of your choice
.