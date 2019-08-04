|
Martha Elizabeth Wells
Salem - Martha Wells, 87, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019 with her family at her side. Born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island to George and Helen Durham in 1931, the family soon moved Keizer, Oregon in 1944. Martha attended Salem High School, Oregon State College, and finally Oregon College of Education where she earned a degree. Employed by the State of Oregon, she spent many years working for the Oregon Employment Division. Martha married Ivan Wells on February 14, 1972. She loved to travel: seeing most of Europe and spent many happy winters in Mazatlán during her retirement.
In her time with us, Martha developed a wide range of friends, interests, and skills. She was involved with a cooperative daycare center as a parent/mentor, and also assisted migrant-farm-labor families' transition to permanent housing within the local community. While completing work on her college degree, Martha became interested in the varied geology of Oregon and traveled to all corners of the State and within. Martha also traveled close to the ends of the earth: picking grapes in the southern most vineyard of the world on the island of New Zealand, and briefly touched down in Barrow, Alaska. She traveled to all corners of the United States as well: in Salem she learned to repair oriental rugs and then worked for an importer in Seattle, Washington. No matter where she lived or visited, -- Salem, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Mazatlán, Mexico; Washington DC and Wasilla, Alaska - Martha was always ready to help those around her.
Martha was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ of Salem, Oregon for over 60 years.
Martha is survived by her husband, Ivan Wells; sister, Priscilla Strayer of Oak Ridge, Oregon; brother, George Durham of Norman, Oklahoma; sons, Tony Gildow of Salem, Oregon and Matt Gildow of Keizer, Oregon; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Bennet and daughter Susan.
There was a celebration of life with internment at the Buena Vista Pioneer Cemetery, 11 am on July 17, 2019.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 4, 2019