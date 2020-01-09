|
Martha Hasty
Keizer - Martha Elizabeth Hasty
September 3, 1926-January 6, 2020
Martha Elizabeth Hasty, a resident of Keizer, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was born to Elton Kenneth and Noverta Elizabeth (Nix) Stevens on September 3, 1926 in Chickasaw, Alabama. She was adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Jesse Ernestine (Nix) Cromer and William Cromer. Martha married Paul Edgar Hasty on August 14, 1945 in Santa Monica Ca. They had four children, two sons and 2 daughters. They lived in California where they would raise their family.
Martha worked as a telephone switchboard operator while living in Brawley, CA. After marrying Paul, she worked as a front desk person in hotels around the Imperial Valley and was a farmer's wife. In 1969 the family would move to Salem, where Martha would manage a Circle K. Upon leaving Circle K Paul and Martha (Liz) would purchase their own grocery store on Liberty Rd named Liz's Market, where she worked until it sold. Martha would go back to work for Circle K as a manager until moving to Umatilla to be closer to family, until returning to Salem where she worked in clothing retail until she semi-retired.
After semi-retiring, Martha worked part time demonstrating different products to customers in stores. She also would volunteer her time at the Willamette Humane Society Thrift Store. Martha enjoyed sports cars and owned a couple Datsun 280Z cars and Corvettes. She also enjoyed shopping for clothes, shoes, purses, and more. She also had a love for her dogs and birds.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 1978 and her daughter Debbie in 1980.
She is survived by her son Paul Francis Hasty, Elizabeth Suzette Hasty (Priest), William (Bill) Mederic Hasty, grandchildren Bonnie, Paul, James, Chris, Amy, Susan, Alicia, and Nicholas, great grandchildren Crystal, Madison, Daryan, Zander, Josh, Jonathon, Ashley, Aaron, Reed, and Brett, and great great grandchildren Mario, Liz, Ivan, Bella, Mateo, Liam, Sofia, Colton, Matson, Mathew, and Hailey.
A memorial service will be held Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A reception will follow the memorial. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020