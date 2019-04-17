|
|
Martha J. Nash
Salem - Martha Jane Nash made her transition peacefully at Salem Hospital on April 13, 2019. Born January 1, 1932 in Kanas City, Missouri, she worked for 20 years at Airline Pilots Association in California. After retirement, Martha moved to Salem to explore its beauty and be close to the ocean.
Martha was an avid reader of mysteries and biographies and loved watching baseball. She was known for her sharp mind, kindness and wit. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 at Capital Manor, 1955 Dallas Hwy NW, in the Magnolia Private Dining Lounge, Wednesday April 17th.
Martha's final resting place will be at Belcrest Memorial Park.
Martha was loved by her nieces and nephews, Tom Nash, Marcyne Nash, Pat and Darlene Nash, Martha Nash-Jones,
Mary and Ed Skurka, Cathy Nash and Bonnie Felker, Steve and Linda Nash. She will be missed. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019