Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Capital Manor
1955 Dallas Hwy NW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha J. Nash


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha J. Nash

Salem - Martha Jane Nash made her transition peacefully at Salem Hospital on April 13, 2019. Born January 1, 1932 in Kanas City, Missouri, she worked for 20 years at Airline Pilots Association in California. After retirement, Martha moved to Salem to explore its beauty and be close to the ocean.

Martha was an avid reader of mysteries and biographies and loved watching baseball. She was known for her sharp mind, kindness and wit. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 at Capital Manor, 1955 Dallas Hwy NW, in the Magnolia Private Dining Lounge, Wednesday April 17th.

Martha's final resting place will be at Belcrest Memorial Park.

Martha was loved by her nieces and nephews, Tom Nash, Marcyne Nash, Pat and Darlene Nash, Martha Nash-Jones,

Mary and Ed Skurka, Cathy Nash and Bonnie Felker, Steve and Linda Nash. She will be missed. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now