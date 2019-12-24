|
Martha Jean Fessler
Woodburn - Martha "Jean" Fessler, born September 16, 1939 in Woodburn, Oregon, and passed away on December 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle against breast cancer. She was born to Robert & Martha Coleman and was raised in St Paul where she graduated from St Paul High School. After high School, Jean went to Providence School of Nursing. After her graduation in 1961, she worked for Salem Hospital and part-time for Newberg Hospital.
In 1958, she met her future husband, Robert Fessler. They married on October 28, 1961. Together, they raised five children. They enjoyed traveling within the US, Canada, and Europe with friends and family. Shortly after their marriage, Bob and Jean started their businesses, Fessler Farms Inc. and a few years later, Woodburn Nursery & Azaleas, Inc. After the birth of her children, Jean did the bookkeeping for the nursery and farm and continued to have a hand in the day to day operations of the businesses until the time of her death. Many lifetime friendships were made with employees, customers and fellow nurserymen and farmers within the industries.
Faith was very important in Jean's life and passing this on to her children and grandchildren was a priority for her. She also believed in giving back to the communities and organizations that have supported her. She volunteered for many years and was active in her church, St Mary Catholic Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, St Ann's Altar Society and Oregon Association of Nurseries. Many years were spent volunteering during the Oktoberfest in church and school booths. She served on the Silverton Hospital Foundation board for 6 years. Together, Bob and Jean earned many awards and recognition in their local communities: Mt Angel 1st Citizen Award, Mt. Angel Business of the Year Award, Silver Spirit Award (Legacy Silverton Hospital), and were recently inducted into the OAN Hall of Fame.
Jean was very active in her children's lives. She volunteered at their schools as well as attended many of their school events. She also loved to attend her grandchildren's sporting events and was a big fan of the Oregon State Beavers.
Jean is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob, and their children: Tom (Debbie) Fessler, Rick (Melanie) Fessler, Karen (Ross) Jaeger, Sandy (Greg) Traeger and Jodi (Lance) Arritola. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, along with 17 great-grandchildren (and three on the way). Additionally, she leaves behind her siblings: Mary Ellen Wolf, John Coleman, Kathleen Macken, Jane Wavra and Bill Coleman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Martha Coleman and brothers Bobby and James Coleman.
A rosary will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 7:00pm with mass of Christian burial Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am - both held at St Mary Catholic Church in Mt Angel. A special thank you for all the love and support during her last few months and to the staff at Oregon Oncology and Visiting Angels - your support has been a blessing to her family. In lieu of flower, the family suggests donations be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019