Salem - Salem - Martin Greg Goebel passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at age 61 in Salem, Oregon. Martin was born on April 1, 1957 in Seattle, Washington, the son of Martin Neil and Carole Lynn Goebel (Koppen). The family moved to Rockford, Michigan, where Martin grew up with his five brothers, Craig, Vince, Keith, Brian, and Tracy, and graduated from Rockford High School in 1975. In 1976, Martin moved back to Washington State and started dealing in antiques at St. Charles Place in Renton, where he met and eventually married Theresa Divelbiss in 1980. They had two daughters, Kiya and Sarah. In 1982 he moved his family to Salem, Oregon.



In 1986, he opened Salem's Antique Showcase, his first location, in the basement of the Reed Opera House mall. While the name and address are different, his shop became, and has remained, a fixture in downtown Salem for over 30 years. Martin made a name for himself in the world of history and collectible antiques and became an accomplished dealer, rising to the top of his profession. His store became the destination for anyone seeking knowledge about antiques; he also offered appraisals and ran estate sales. He truly loved his career.



Martin was also an accomplished artist who loved to paint, carve, and create other original art in his leisure time. He was an easygoing man who tried his best to enjoy life in in all situations and often visited the beach for rest and relaxation.



Though Martin and Theresa divorced in 1994, he remained a loving and caring family man, deeply devoted to his two daughters, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, and nephews all.



Martin was preceded in death by his mother Carole Lynn Goebel (Koppen), and siblings Vince (2015), Keith (2018), and Tracy Goebel (1993). Martin is survived by daughters Kiya Elizabeth Boardman (Goebel), Sarah Lynette Goebel; brothers Craig and Brian Goebel; and grandchildren Elijah Boardman, Jalen Warren, Devin Smith, and Madyson Loveless.



Martin was well respected in the Salem antiques community and dearly loved by his family. He will be greatly missed by all.



Martin was well respected in the Salem antiques community and dearly loved by his family. He will be greatly missed by all.

As fitting, an estate sale will be held soon at Martin Goebel Antiques and Art, downtown Salem, and a family gathering will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019