|
|
Marvin Alan Austin
Salem - 1/24/1944 ~ 5/23/2019
Marv is survived by his wife Sandy Austin, children Marc Colcleaser (Adrianna), Jennifer Jaddi (Rehan), Jared Banta (Trista), Brother Steve Austin (Romaine), Sister Susan Vian (Bob). Grandchildren Kaleb, Andrew, Yasmeen, Isabella, Cassandra, Malika, Tawni, and one Great Granddaughter Kimberly. Marv was preceeded in death by Grandson Hunter. Marv has many nieces, nephews, and cousins that meant the world to him. Marv graduated high school at Willamina High in 1962. He joined the Navy in September 1962 and did 4 West Pac tours to Viet Nam on the USS Paul Revere APA-248 . The USS Paul Revere was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for it's amphibious operations against insurgent forces in the Republic of VietNam. The first ship of her type to receive this award. Marv completed his duty in the Navy in September 1966. Marv owned and operated Service Stations most of his adult life. He enjoyed his customers and won many awards and vacations through the years. Marv loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. Many hours were spent on the rivers and lakes in Oregon with family and friends. Marv will be missed so much. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family and friends very much. Contributions can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice and the Veterans Fallen Soldiers.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 5, 2019