Marvin Harbaugh
Salem - 4/24/1928 ~ 4/5/2019
Marvin lived a very long and full life. He lived a short time in Hopewell but mainly grew up in the Salem/Keizer area and lived there all his life. When he was 16 he joined the Merchant Marines lying about his age to get in. When he returned home he spent an evening at the Crystal Palace Ballroom in downtown Salem where he met and then married Kathleen Ann Bendon in 1946. Together they had 7 children and 46 years of adventures. They taught their children responsibility, respect, the value of a dollar and the importance of saving for the future, to take care of what you had, & hard work and ethics. Through the years Marvin worked various jobs but his career was with (PMT) Pacific Motor Trucking as a driver and later a dispatcher. He enjoyed working with his hands gardening, dong leather crafts, and woodworking. Marvin loved to travel, hunt, fish, play cards, and of course play golf. If you knew him very well you probably have something he made or helped build. There wasn't many things he didn't know how to or couldn't do. As we all laugh and remember there was a right way, a wrong way, and Marvin's way which to him was the way to go. He enjoyed family gatherings and the company of friends. He met Ethel Elwood in 1993, they later married and divorced but remained friends and companions until her death in 2017. Marvin is survived by his sons Dennis (Kandy), Ross (Debi), & Kerry (Chrissy) all of Salem and daughter Sue Vittone (Danny) of Turner. 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, sons Mark, Timothy, and Daniel.
At his request no services will be held, but a gathering of family and friends will be held at Salemtowne Community Center 2900 Oakcrest Dr. NW Salem, Or. 97304 on Friday April 19th from 2p-4p
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 15, 2019