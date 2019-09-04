|
Marvin M. Christen
Salem - Marvin M. Christen born December 10th 1930 in Albany, Minnesota passed August 28th 2019 in Salem, Oregon at 88 years old.
Marvin was a strong and loyal man. Well loved and respected. A devoted family man he was married twice in his life; first to Lorraine Christen until she passed and then to Julie Christen until he passed. He spent his later years caring for his wife, Julie. His only desire was to remain at her side and provide whatever he could for her. He fought to the very end to be with her.
He is preceded by his first wife Lorraine, his daughters Carla Christen, Jessica Wilson and his son-in-law Logan Wilson.
He is survived by his second wife Julie Christen; his daughters Linda Vandeberghe, Penny Litteral, Crystal Christen; his step daughter Sara Faa, his son Eric Christen and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 3:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Belle Passi Cemetery (997 Belle Passi Rd.) in Woodburn, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 4, 2019