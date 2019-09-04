Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Belle Passi Cemetery
997 Belle Passi Rd
Woodburn, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Christen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin M. Christen


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin M. Christen Obituary
Marvin M. Christen

Salem - Marvin M. Christen born December 10th 1930 in Albany, Minnesota passed August 28th 2019 in Salem, Oregon at 88 years old.

Marvin was a strong and loyal man. Well loved and respected. A devoted family man he was married twice in his life; first to Lorraine Christen until she passed and then to Julie Christen until he passed. He spent his later years caring for his wife, Julie. His only desire was to remain at her side and provide whatever he could for her. He fought to the very end to be with her.

He is preceded by his first wife Lorraine, his daughters Carla Christen, Jessica Wilson and his son-in-law Logan Wilson.

He is survived by his second wife Julie Christen; his daughters Linda Vandeberghe, Penny Litteral, Crystal Christen; his step daughter Sara Faa, his son Eric Christen and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 3:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Belle Passi Cemetery (997 Belle Passi Rd.) in Woodburn, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now