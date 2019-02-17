Marvin R. Zander



Salem - Marvin Rudel Zander was born October 19, 1943 to Cornelia (Overberg) and Karl Zander in LaGrande, OR. After fighting a courageous battle with cancer, he left us on February 13, 2019 to be reunited with his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Zander in heaven. He was also proceeded in death by his parents, and brother, LuVerne Zander. He is survived by his siblings, Duane Zander, Connie German, and Janice Bayliss. He is also survived by his children, Elizabeth (Dean) Dreher, Shawn (Sarah) Zander, Carrie (Joe) Frey, Sidonia (Ralph) Shelden, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of whom he was very proud.



Marvin grew up with his family in LaGrande, which is where he found his love of the mountains. Marvin later joined the service, where he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic on the USS Midway. Marvin and Betty were married December 17, 1966 and built a home early on in the Central Howell area where they raised their three children. They had 5 acres where they enjoyed having a garden, cattle, horses, donkeys and many other animals over the years. Marvin worked for the Oregon State Penitentiary and then the Marion County Road department, where he retired. He enjoyed hunting on Mt. Emily with his brothers, son, and nephews, as well as fishing.



Marvin will be buried at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Silverton. Per Marvin's request, there will be no funeral service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary