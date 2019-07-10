Mary Adame was born July 4, 1926 in Calvert, Texas and grew up in Mt. Harris, Colorado. After graduation from high school in 1944 she worked for Western Union in Denver and San Francisco. She married Alvin Zeek in 1946. They lived in Waldport, Oregon. While living in Lincoln County, they had four children; Carol, Peggy, Larry and Alan.



In 1956 they moved to Salem. They owned and operated a dairy farm for thirty years and Mary worked for the Oregon Department of Education, retiring in 1988.



She enjoyed life, especially her family. She enjoyed working with children and was a 4-H leader for many years. She also enjoyed flower gardening, handcrafts, collecting antiques, singing and square dancing. She participated in choir and other activities at Trinity United Methodist Church.



She is survived by daughters Carol DeGraaf of Bellingham, Washington, Peggy Davis of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, sons, Larry Zeek and Alan Zeek of Salem, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



The memorial service will be Saturday, July 13th at 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salem, Oregon, 590 Elma Ave. SE, Salem, Oregon 97317.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heifer International 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202 www.heifer.org Published in StatesmanJournal on July 10, 2019