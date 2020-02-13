|
|
Mary Ann Ottilia (Ebner) Perreira
Mt. Angel - July 21, 1939 ~ January 18, 2020
Mary Ann Ottilia (Ebner) Perreira of Mt. Angel, OR, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. She was born July 21, 1939 in Hubbard, OR to Ray and Bernadette Ebner. She graduated from St. Mary's Grade School in Mt. Angel, OR and Mt. Angel Academy.
Mary Ann was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in San Leandro, CA for 20 years.
She loved animals, western movies, everything about the pioneer era, letter writing and socializing.
Mary Ann is survived by her brothers, Robert Ebner of Keizer, OR, William Ebner of Nyssa, OR and Paul Ebner of Beaverton, OR; sons, Steven R. Lenzer of Corbett, OR and Robert W. Lenzer of Castle Rock, WA; and grandchildren, Robert J. Lenzer and Derrick A. Lenzer of Jefferson, OR and Patricia E. Lenzer of Vancouver, WA.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frederick Lenzer and Randall Perreira.
A Rosary will be held on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 575 E. College St., Mt. Angel, OR 97362.
Special thanks to Mary Ann's friends, relatives and workers at the Mt. Angel Towers.
Donations may be made to Diabetes Association.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020