|
|
Mary Anne Van Handel
Mt Angel - On October 24, 2019, Mary, loving sister, aunt and friend passed away at 79. Mary was born on April 12,1940 to Joseph and Magdalen Van Handel of Stayton. Mary attended St Mary's and graduated from St Boniface High School in 1957. Mary lived most of her adult life in Portland, where she retired from a career as a silk screen printer. Mary is survived by her sister Gladys Shankle of Seattle, WA.; brothers, Urban (Linda) Van Handel and Peter (Tina) Van Handel of Stayton. Nieces: Cindy Devine, Peggy Lulay, Ann Shankle and nephew Joe Van Handel. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Nestor Van Handel. Mary loved long walks, working in her yard and dancing. Our sincere thank you to Mt. Angel Towers Community and Fr. John Paul for welcoming Mary to her new home. We would also like to acknowledge and thank Mary's angels: Brenda, Carmen and Abril for their compassion, care and support. Memorial gifts may be made to a . A private family service to be held at Immaculate Conception in Stayton. Serving the Family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019