Mary Darlene Mautz



Darlene, age 81, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Salem Oregon. She was born on October 5, 1939 in Culver City, California to William and Mary Nixon. The sixth of seven children, she spent a happy childhood surrounded by a large, loving extended family.



Darlene graduated from Hawthorne high school in 1957. While in high school she met the love of her life George Mautz. They were married in 1960 and in the following few years they began their family and moved to Oregon to raise their four daughters on a farm near Pratum, realizing their dream to own a small farm. With a gift for hospitality, her home was a gathering place for friends and family where there was always room for one more. Darlene enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and new adventures but most importantly she was a woman of faith and of prayer. As a longtime member of Silverton Assembly of God church, she held many positions over the years: Sunday school teacher, bible study leader and church secretary are just a few.



Darlene is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George, and son-in-law Mark and grandson Daniel Morrison. She is survived by her four daughters, Laura (Jim) Myhre, Karen Morrison, Debi (Tim) Harding, and Jenny (Rob) Jordan, 7 granddaughters and 10 great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held December 5th at 11:00am at Silverton Assembly of God church. With social distancing, seating will be limited. The service will be broadcast for those who wish to remain in their cars in the parking lot. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Silverton Assembly of God, PO Box 323 Silverton OR 97381.









