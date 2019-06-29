Mary Faber



Salem - Mary Lou Faber passed away June 26th, 2019 at home, after courageously battling Parkinson's. She was born in Costa Mesa on Christmas Eve, 1937. In 1954, she married her husband Bernie and they welcomed their three children, Fred, Rich and Anne. In the fall of 1968, they moved from California to Oregon to pursue their dream of a family dairy farm, Cal-Gon Farms.



While raising her family, she also worked tirelessly on the dairy, helping to make the growing farm a success. Mary was very active in and dedicated to the dairy industry, which included working at the state fair in the red barn and serving as president of the Oregon Dairy Women. She proudly fed calves for over 45 years, even after her diagnosis. While dairy farming was a passion of hers, she had many other things she enjoyed.



Exploring the world with her family and friends brought her some of her fondest memories. She was always up for an adventure and trying new things, including- riding a camel in Egypt, an elephant in Thailand and parasailing in Mexico. Hawaii and Disneyland were places she especially enjoyed visiting. Although she enjoyed her many travels and adventures, being home with her family was her greatest joy.



She especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren. Among those were six great-grandsons that she'd enjoy having over and taking on wagon rides. Mary Lou was particularly excited as this year brought the birth of her first great-granddaughter. Family truly meant everything to her.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Berend Faber, her children Fred (Alisa) Faber, Rich (Shelly) Faber and Anne (Brent) Anderson. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



There will be a private service for family. We would love to welcome anyone who wants to celebrate Mary Lou at Wildhaber Farm (11325 SE Cruickshank Rd, Dayton, OR) on Monday, July 1st at 4 PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Lou's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Restlawn Funeral Home & Memory Gardens is caring for the family. Published in StatesmanJournal from June 29 to June 30, 2019