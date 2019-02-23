|
Mary Frances Simosky (Penn)
Maple Valley - Mary Frances Simosky, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home in Maple Valley, WA. She was born December 3, 1937 in Bottineau, ND to the late Lee and Helga Penn. Mary loved her family and gardening; especially her yellow flowers. She is survived by her children Bobbi (Michael) Kicker of Buckley, WA and Ron Steinke of Maple Valley, WA; siblings Lila Billups of Silverton, OR and Lyle Penn of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren Sunja, Shawntay, Jocelynn, Brianna, Kasey, Justin, Daniel and Matthew; as well as three great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Leo Penn, former husband Marvin Steinke and husband Ron Simosky. Graveside Services will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bethany Pioneer Cemetery, Bush Creek Drive NE, Silverton, OR. Local services entrusted to Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel, Kent, WA
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 23, 2019