Mary Frances Yeary Huffman
(April 17, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2019)
Our mother Mary Frances passed away at the age of 89. She was born in Coeburn, VA to parents Frank and Helen Yeary. Her younger siblings were sister Bernice and brother Frank Jr. (Buddy). Her early education was in Virginia. In 1946 her family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. There she attended St Petersburg High School and graduated in 1948. She returned to Virginia and attended the University of Virginia at Wise majoring in elementary education.
She married James Huffman in December of 1955. In the Fall of 1957 she made the cross country trip to Oregon, first stopping in Medford OR for one year. In 1958 the family moved to Salem and where she has resided until her passing.
Mary Frances taught Kindergarden in Salem for many years. Our mother enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid reader. She never met a stranger. Everyone she met she treated as a friend. She was a wonderful story teller, her memories of growing up during the Depression were always entertaining. Her gracious southern ways were always a part of her. Mom liked to say, "You can take the girl out of the South, but you can't take the South out of the girl."
She is survived by son Mark (Kim) Hanson, Westville Fla. Daughters Mary (Mike) O'Mara, Salem OR, Mona (Chuck) Elkan, Silverton OR. Brother Frank Jr (Jan) Yeary, Coeburn VA. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by husband James Huffman Sr. son James (Jimmy) Huffman Jr., grandson Tommy O'Mara and sister Bernice Hillman.
A memorial service has been held. Crown Memorial in charge of arrangements
