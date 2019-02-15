Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
Keizer, OR
View Map
McMinnville - Mary Herber Mize went to the Lord on February 6, 2019 due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was born May 26, 1953 to Joseph A. Herber Sr. and Rosalie A. Herber. She graduated McNary High School in 1971, and subsequently from Portland State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and the University of Oregon Health Science Center as a Medical Technologist in 1975. On July 31st 1976 she married Kenneth G. Mize and together had three children; Zachary J. Mize of Keizer, OR, Keely S. Weinman of Tacoma, WA, and Briana E. Mize of McMinnville, OR as well as five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judy Peters.

She worked at Willamette Valley Medical Center until retirement due to her medical condition, and was office manager of her husband's dental practice. She was very active in her community being a Girl Scout, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, was active with P.A.L.S. (the Positive Action League of Sheridan) and many other community organizations. She was very active with her family and friends, and loved to travel and dance.

Services will be held Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00am at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Keizer, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Keizer Elks. Interment will be at City View Cemetery.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a rare neurodegerative disorder that has no known cause or cure and affects brain cells that control balance, walking, coordination, eye movement, speech, swallowing and thinking. Mary chose to donate her brain to science to help further research of this horrible disease and finding a cure. If anyone would like to make a donation in Mary's name, please do so to CurePSP, Inc. a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on awareness, education, care and cure for prime of life neurodegenerative diseases, including PSP. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 15, 2019
