Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bentley's Restaurant's Board Room
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jean Wright Obituary
Mary Jean Wright

Salem - Mary Jean Wright passed away on July 13, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born to Leona Mae Nopp and Clifford Graham Nopp in Velva, North Dakota. Mary moved to Salem, Oregon with her family at a very young age and lived in Salem for the rest of her life.

Mary graduated from Salem High School and thereafter from Portland's Good Samaritan Hospital's School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse until her retirement from the Oregon State Hospital in 1991. Mary was married to Randell Hartleben in 1954 and to Theodore "Ted" Wright in 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and her brother, Lt Col Robert G. Nopp, an Army pilot who lost his life during combat operations in the Vietnam war. Mary loved her work, travel, the beach, her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her sister, Joan V. Nopp, by her children, Lori J. Kramer, Lisa A. Montgomery, Larry R. Hartleben, by her 6 grandchildren, her three great-grandchildren and companion Neil Peek.

At Mary's request there will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life on Aug 11, 2019 from 2-4 pm, at Bentley's Restaurant's Board Room in Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.