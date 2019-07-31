|
Mary Jean Wright
Salem - Mary Jean Wright passed away on July 13, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born to Leona Mae Nopp and Clifford Graham Nopp in Velva, North Dakota. Mary moved to Salem, Oregon with her family at a very young age and lived in Salem for the rest of her life.
Mary graduated from Salem High School and thereafter from Portland's Good Samaritan Hospital's School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse until her retirement from the Oregon State Hospital in 1991. Mary was married to Randell Hartleben in 1954 and to Theodore "Ted" Wright in 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and her brother, Lt Col Robert G. Nopp, an Army pilot who lost his life during combat operations in the Vietnam war. Mary loved her work, travel, the beach, her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her sister, Joan V. Nopp, by her children, Lori J. Kramer, Lisa A. Montgomery, Larry R. Hartleben, by her 6 grandchildren, her three great-grandchildren and companion Neil Peek.
At Mary's request there will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life on Aug 11, 2019 from 2-4 pm, at Bentley's Restaurant's Board Room in Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019