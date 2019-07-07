|
|
Mary Karklins
Salem - On Saturday June 29th, Mary Karklins, loving Mom and Grandma passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Mary was born on July 21st, 1944 in Riga, Latvia. She graduated from the University of Oregon then OCE with her graduate degree She worked over 30 year for the Salem Keizer school district as a teacher, counselor and administrator. Mary lived most of her life in South Salem where she raised her two sons, Jason Hartl and Aaron Spillman
Mary had a passion for her family, friends, and animals. She loved to take her grandkids swimming and to the park. She also enjoyed walking her beloved hound dog Gracie around Minto Brown. Mary enjoyed reading going to the beach and good coffee. You could always find her at a youth sporting event, taking a family member to a doctors appointment and watching BookTV. We will miss her devotion to her family, compassionate spirit, and her beautiful smile.
Mary was preceded in death by her father and step-father (Valdemars, Rex). Her mother (Skaidrite) and her brother (George). She is survived by her two sons Jason (Erin) Hartl. Aaron (Dawn) Spillman and two grandsons Brady and Caden Hartl. A private family service will be held. Please make any donations to the Oregon/Washington Humane Society on behalf of Mary Karklins.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019