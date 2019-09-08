|
|
Mary Larson Kukowski
Salem - Mary Helene Larson Kukowki, age 57, of Salem, OR passed away surrounded by her family on August, 25, 2019. She is survived by her parents, John (Sharon) Larson and Ilene Larson, her husband, John Kukowski, her children Daniel Monzelowsky and Kate (Benjamin) LaBelle, brother John (Kimberly) Larson, sister Sarah (Shawn) Larson her grandchildren, Caden and Eleanor LaBelle, and her extended family. A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Medora, ND. Please contact the family for a list of donations that can be made in Mary's honor. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019