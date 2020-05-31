Mary Lou Cornejo



Salem - Mary Lou Cornejo, age 71, of Salem, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by family who loved her very much.



Mary Lou was born in San Antonio, TX to Ramon and Concepcion Garcia on November 6, 1948. Mary Lou was an accomplished woman who received her high school diploma from Moses Lake High School, Moses Lake, WA and earned her BA in Business from George Fox University in Salem, OR. Mary Lou served twenty-four years in the Oregon Army National Guard and retired as Sergeant First Class in 1998 with an Honorable Discharge.



Mary Lou is survived by Daniel M. Cornejo Sr, her spouse of fifty-one years, and her children Concepcion Y. Griffith, Daniel C. Cornejo Jr., Elizabeth A. Lopez. Mary Lou has nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, sisters Yolanda Ramirez Jefferson,OR, Sylvia Venecia, Salem OR, Pearl Gonzalez-Barquist, Salem OR, Maria Montemayor, Salem, OR, Cindy Hollis, Clarksville, TN, brothers Geraldo Boggess, Jefferson, OR Louis Montemayor, Salem, OR along with numerous nieces and nephews.



The family of Marylou wishes to extend our sincerest appreciation to the wonderful caring nurses of Serenity Hospital Hospice.



Private family services with full military honors have been held. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store