Mary Lou Cornejo
1948 - 2020
Mary Lou Cornejo

Salem - Mary Lou Cornejo, age 71, of Salem, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by family who loved her very much.

Mary Lou was born in San Antonio, TX to Ramon and Concepcion Garcia on November 6, 1948. Mary Lou was an accomplished woman who received her high school diploma from Moses Lake High School, Moses Lake, WA and earned her BA in Business from George Fox University in Salem, OR. Mary Lou served twenty-four years in the Oregon Army National Guard and retired as Sergeant First Class in 1998 with an Honorable Discharge.

Mary Lou is survived by Daniel M. Cornejo Sr, her spouse of fifty-one years, and her children Concepcion Y. Griffith, Daniel C. Cornejo Jr., Elizabeth A. Lopez. Mary Lou has nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, sisters Yolanda Ramirez Jefferson,OR, Sylvia Venecia, Salem OR, Pearl Gonzalez-Barquist, Salem OR, Maria Montemayor, Salem, OR, Cindy Hollis, Clarksville, TN, brothers Geraldo Boggess, Jefferson, OR Louis Montemayor, Salem, OR along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of Marylou wishes to extend our sincerest appreciation to the wonderful caring nurses of Serenity Hospital Hospice.

Private family services with full military honors have been held. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 29, 2020
Fly free sweet sister.
T
Coworker
May 27, 2020
I love you tia.. You will be missed.
Helena kobold
Family
May 26, 2020
Mary was a dear dear friend! I worked with her in the Oregon Army National Guard. She was always a friendly face with an encouraging word! I worked also with other sisters who were also in the Oregon Army National Guard. Mary has been in my thoughts and prayers recently. I understand that health issues took her home. She will definitely enjoy her new home with no more pain and suffering; she will look years younger also! I love her and her family; she is in great hands now! God Bless
Gerry Oliver
Military
