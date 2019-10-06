Services
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
(503) 838-1414
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou (Tarter) Johnson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou (Tarter) Johnson Obituary
Mary Lou Johnson (Tarter)

Mary Lou Johnson (Tarter) passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 84.

Mary Lou was born July 2, 1935 in Airlie, Oregon to her parents, Charlie and Elma Tarter. She was one of 6 children, 3 brothers; Robert, Ray and Henry (Hank) and 2 sisters; Arlene and Tina. Mary Lou married Jim Johnson in 1952 and the couple resided in and raised their three children in Airlie.

Mary is survived by her children; Terry (Tamara) of Bullhead City, Arizona, Chuck (Margie) of Terrebonne, Oregon, and Debbie (Kyle) of Vancouver, Washington; 5 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Johnson, her grandson, Kip Johnson, and three of her siblings; Robert Tarter, Ray Tarter, and Arlene Raines.

A memorial will take place on October 9th at 11:00am at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence, Oregon. A reception will be held immediately after at the Independence Woman's Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Mary Lou Johnson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Association 1-800-650-6219.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now