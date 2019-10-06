|
Mary Lou Johnson (Tarter)
Mary Lou Johnson (Tarter) passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 84.
Mary Lou was born July 2, 1935 in Airlie, Oregon to her parents, Charlie and Elma Tarter. She was one of 6 children, 3 brothers; Robert, Ray and Henry (Hank) and 2 sisters; Arlene and Tina. Mary Lou married Jim Johnson in 1952 and the couple resided in and raised their three children in Airlie.
Mary is survived by her children; Terry (Tamara) of Bullhead City, Arizona, Chuck (Margie) of Terrebonne, Oregon, and Debbie (Kyle) of Vancouver, Washington; 5 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Johnson, her grandson, Kip Johnson, and three of her siblings; Robert Tarter, Ray Tarter, and Arlene Raines.
A memorial will take place on October 9th at 11:00am at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence, Oregon. A reception will be held immediately after at the Independence Woman's Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Mary Lou Johnson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Association 1-800-650-6219.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019