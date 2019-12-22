|
|
Mary Louise Blanchard - Parker
Salem - Mary Louise passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 20, 2019.
She was born April 20, 1945 in Calhoun, Missouri to Richard and Avis Blanchard.
The family moved to Salem in 1953.
Mary attended Lone Oak middle school and graduated from South Salem high school in 1963. Having worked for the State of Oregon, at the Department of Justice as a child support case manager, after 29 years, Mary retired on November 30th 2009.
After retirement, Mary became an avid pool player and she played on many teams. She belonged to the STOP and APA Pool Leagues. This gave Mary a chance to socialize and she made many friends. Mary was also a member of the Keizer Elks club.
Mary was deeply devoted to her family and helped them out whenever she could. She never gave up on any of her family or her friends. She had many friends who loved her and cared for her. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Avis, Avis's 2nd husband Earl Wheeler, and her sister Wilma Blanchard.
She is survived by her brother Loren Blanchard of Culver, OR, husband Chuck Parker of Salem, son Jimmy Blanchard, daughter Tina Babb, and Donald Smith all of Salem. Granddaughters, Nichole and Courtney Babb of Salem, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
On Friday, December 27th there will be a viewing at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 605 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Belcrest Memorial Park at 1295 Browning Ave SE, Salem, OR. A celebration of life will be held at Jake's Bar and Grill on January 25th from 11:00 am. Until 2:00 p.m. followed by a pool tournament in her honor.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019