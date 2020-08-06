1/1
Mary Louise Breitenstein
Mary Louise Breitenstein

Stayton - Mary, 92, was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico to George and Louise Kasten. Mary's family moved to Sublimity when she was 15 years old. There, she graduated from high school and met her future husband. She married Herman Breitenstein on May 21, 1949. They raised three sons and had been married 50 years at the time of Herman's death in 1999. Herman and Mary owned and operated a bulk fuel delivery company in Stayton. Mary was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and active in Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed time with her family, traveling, and snowbirding to Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband: Herman; and sisters; Cecelia Hansford and Irene Birkholz. Mary is survived by her children: Bob (Laurel) Breitenstein of Lafayette, California; Ron (Chris) Breitenstein of Bend; and Dave (Lyllian) Breitenstein of Springfield; siblings: Lloyd Kasten of Corvallis; Eleanor Baker and Patricia Weder of Corvallis; Frances Rohner and Rosella Blye of Albany; Carole (James) Graham of Happy Valley; and Linda (Ron) Klein of Redmond; sister-in-law Rosemary Heuberger of Sublimity; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Contributions may be made to St. Mary Elementary in Stayton. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
