|
|
Mary Louise Mounts
Keizer - Mary Louise Mounts, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Keizer, Oregon. She was born on March 11, 1926 to Louise and Stephen Barrett in Buffalo, New York and was the oldest of three daughters.
Mary graduated from the University of Buffalo's Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. During college training, she enrolled in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corp helping fill the nursing shortage during World War II. While serving at Hines Veterans Hospital in Chicago, Mary met her husband, Paul. They enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with friends.
Mary and Paul had two daughters, Laurie and Kimberly. In 1963 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Together they built a small laundromat at 19th Avenue and Northern. Weeks before it was to open, Paul passed away. Determined to care for her children, Mary opened and ran it for years before returning to nursing and then hospital administration.
Her daughters were the joy of her life. Mary encouraged their interests and enjoyed providing them opportunities to experience the arts, education and travel, often bringing their friends along for the fun. She was known among her daughters' friends as their "other mother" and her home was always open to rescued dogs or anyone who needed it.
Mary was an independent woman who was deeply loved by the many people and dogs she touched and cared for throughout her life. She always put others first and went out of her way to help family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
In 2006, she relocated to Oregon to join her daughters.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Mounts and Ralph Magrish, her son-in-law, David Tischer, and her nephews and nieces, Deborah Ward Krans, Gregory Duhamel, Laura Joy Wittig and William Wittig.
She was preceded in death and joins in spirit, her daughter, Laurie Mounts; husband, Paul Mounts, stepson, Stephen P. Mounts, mother and father, Louise and Stephen I. Barrett and her sisters, Jean Barrett and Norma Wittig.
To honor Mary and her kindness and in lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to the Willamette Humane Society or your favorite dog rescue, Oregon Public Broadcasting, or do a random act of kindness in her memory.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019